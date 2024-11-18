sb.scorecardresearch
  • Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Doctors Save Army Jawan’s Life After His Heart Stopped for 90 Minutes

Published 22:30 IST, November 18th 2024

Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Doctors Save Army Jawan’s Life After His Heart Stopped for 90 Minutes

A team of experts of AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully saved the life of a 24-year-old army jawan after his heart had stopped beating for nearly 90 minutes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
AIIMS Bhubaneswar | Image: X
22:30 IST, November 18th 2024