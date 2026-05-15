Bidhannagar Cyber Police Register FIR Against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Home Minister Amit Shah

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has been named in an FIR lodged over remarks allegedly made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The complaint, filed at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station, accused the Diamond Harbour MP of making derogatory comments that have since drawn police attention. Following the registration of an FIR, the police have initiated further legal action in the matter.

According to reports, the case also cited separate allegations that Abhishek Banerjee made inflammatory statements and comments related to DJ music in the run-up to the elections. The police confirmed that the FIR was registered after reviewing the content of the remarks and their possibility to incite public disorder during a sensitive electoral period.

The police officials confirmed that the matter is being probed under relevant sections of the BNS dealing with defamation and public order. However, no arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is at an early stage.

Allegations Of Derogatory Remarks Against Home Minister

According to the FIR, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is accused of using language deemed derogatory towards Amit Shah. The complainant has alleged that the statements were made in a public forum and were circulated widely, drawing concerns over their impact on political discourse and public sentiment.

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The police said that the content is being analysed to ascertain whether it meets the threshold for offences related to defamation and insult under Indian law. The Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station is handling the case due to the digital dissemination of the remarks.

Alleged Inflammatory Statements Ahead Of Polls

In the FIR, it is further alleged that the TMC MP made inflammatory comments and remarks concerning DJ music ahead of the elections. The police asserted that such statements were being assessed for their possibility to disrupt public order or influence voters during the election period.

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The investigating team noted that the remarks were reportedly made in a context linked to campaign activities. They added that several witness statements and digital records would be reviewed as part of the inquiry.

The cops at Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that the investigation has commenced. They stated that due process would be followed and that Abhishek Banerjee would be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.