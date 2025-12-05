Big Action In National Herald Case: Delhi Police Issues Notice To Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Seeking Financial Records

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has sent a formal notice to Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the probe into the National Herald case, asking him to provide a detailed breakdown of his personal and political finances. According to officials, the notice comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the National Herald case, which was registered on October 3 against senior Congress figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

According to the notice issued, DK Shivakumar is believed to hold vital information that could reveal the flow of funds to the company at the centre of the case, Young Indian. The probe agency has sought copies of his income‑tax returns, bank statements, donation receipts and any correspondence with ‘Young Indian’ or the All‑India Congress Committee (AICC). The investigators also want to know the purpose and source of any transfers made by him or entities linked to him, and whether those payments were made on instructions from others.

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar has been given a deadline of December 19 to appear before the EOW or submit the requested documents. Sources close to the deputy chief minister described the notice as politically motivated, alleging that the BJP is targeting him for refusing to “play ball”. They insisted that despite the pressure, Shivakumar remains strong and the BJP will not succeed in “breaking him”.

With the latest development, the notice to DK Shivakumar has added another twist to the already heated political drama surrounding the National Herald investigation, with the Congress party again accusing the ruling government of using law‑enforcement agencies for partisan ends.