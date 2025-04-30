Big Admission By Pakistan Over Its Role In Pahalgam Attack, Ex-Ambassador Exposes Islamabad After Asim Munir

Islamabad: In another big admission by Pakistan over its role behind Pahalgam terror attack, former Pakistani ambassador to India Abdul Basit has made a statement saying the terror attack in Pahalgam took place over the Kashmir adding unless this is resolved, there is not going to be any peace in South Asia.

Making the statement, Abdul Basit said, “Pahalgam clearly shows Jammu and Kashmir is the real dispute between Pakistan and India. Unless this dispute is resolved there is no peace in South Asia. Period.”

Abdul Basit admitting that Pahalgam attack took place over Kashmir issue echoes what Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir said about Kashmir being Islamabad's ‘jugular vein’ days before the attack.

Not just India, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's ‘jugular vein’ statement has been questioned by Republican leader and US Lawmaker Rich McCormick who termed it inflammatory.