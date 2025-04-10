Big Win for India! 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Dragged Back, NIA Begins Arrest Procedure

Updated April 10th 2025, 15:02 IST
New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, has finally been extradited to India. The plotter of one of the deadliest terror attacks in Indian history, has landed at the Palam Airport in New Delhi and will now be taken to the NIA Headquarters from here.
The Canadian-origin Pakistani national Tahawwur Rana, who co-conspirated with David Coleman Headley for executing the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, has finally landed in India amid tight security at the Palam Airport in the national capital. According to Delhi Police sources, a team of Delhi Police's Third Battalion has also been deployed for Tahawwur Rana.
Now that Tahawwur Rana's extradition has been completed, he is being taken to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters in the national capital; NIA has also started the procedure for the terror mastermind's arrest. According to the Delhi Police sources, this team of Delhi Police's Third Battalion will have a pilot car and an escort car along with the jail van and 15 policemen will be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons. This team will be escorting Rana to the NIA HQs.
According to the latest reports, Tahawwur Rana will be held in a special cell located on the ground floor of the building, where his medical tests will also be conducted. Security measures have been significantly increased around Palam Airport, with commandos stationed at the site, as well as at the NIA Headquarters. The Delhi Police's Special Cell is on high alert, and paramilitary forces have been deployed to support security at the NIA Headquarters. Additionally, security at Tihar Jail has been strengthened, and as part of the increased security, Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station has been closed.
Regarding the ongoing investigation, a dedicated investigation room has been established on the third floor of the NIA Headquarters, with access restricted to just 12 officials. Among those granted access are key officials such as NIA Director General Sadanand Date, IG Ashish Batra, and DIG Jaya Roy.
The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind will be questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on his role in the deadly terror attacks that killed over 170 people and injured several hundreds, his links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan 's Intelligence Agency ISI, how he evaded the investigation agencies after the attacks and how he became a criminal.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 10th 2025, 14:24 IST