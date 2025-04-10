Big Win for India! 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Dragged Back, NIA Begins Arrest Procedure

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, has finally been extradited to India. The plotter of one of the deadliest terror attacks in Indian history, has landed at the Palam Airport in New Delhi and will now be taken to the NIA Headquarters from here.

Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India, Lands at Palam Airport in New Delhi

The Canadian-origin Pakistani national Tahawwur Rana, who co-conspirated with David Coleman Headley for executing the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, has finally landed in India amid tight security at the Palam Airport in the national capital. According to Delhi Police sources, a team of Delhi Police's Third Battalion has also been deployed for Tahawwur Rana.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Heads to NIA HQs

Now that Tahawwur Rana's extradition has been completed, he is being taken to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters in the national capital; NIA has also started the procedure for the terror mastermind's arrest. According to the Delhi Police sources, this team of Delhi Police's Third Battalion will have a pilot car and an escort car along with the jail van and 15 policemen will be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons. This team will be escorting Rana to the NIA HQs.

Security Heightened Around NIA HQs, Delhi Police Special Cell on High Alert

According to the latest reports, Tahawwur Rana will be held in a special cell located on the ground floor of the building, where his medical tests will also be conducted. Security measures have been significantly increased around Palam Airport, with commandos stationed at the site, as well as at the NIA Headquarters. The Delhi Police's Special Cell is on high alert, and paramilitary forces have been deployed to support security at the NIA Headquarters. Additionally, security at Tihar Jail has been strengthened, and as part of the increased security, Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station has been closed.

Investigation After Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India

Regarding the ongoing investigation, a dedicated investigation room has been established on the third floor of the NIA Headquarters, with access restricted to just 12 officials. Among those granted access are key officials such as NIA Director General Sadanand Date, IG Ashish Batra, and DIG Jaya Roy.