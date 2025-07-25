Big Boost As DRDO Test Fires Missile From Drone UAV-Launched Precision Missile ULPGM-V3 In Andhra Pradesh

Updated 25 July 2025 at 13:02 IST
New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out flight trials of drone-launched precision guided missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
Lauding the armed forces and research organisations, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to DRDO and the industry partners, DcPPs, MSMEs and Start-ups for the development and successful trials of the ULPGM-V3 system. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies.”
DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) had developed the ULPGM-V2 with multiple warhead configurations.
The drone was recently upgraded to launch extended-range munitions and sophisticated enhancements such as imaging infrared (IIR) seekers and dual-thrust propulsion systems.
