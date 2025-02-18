20 Dead in the New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, RPF Report Reveals Shocking Details

New Delhi: A deadly stampede occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station on the night of February 15 due to an unprecedented crowd at the railway station for Maha Kumbh 2025. While as per initial reports the death toll in the NDLS Stampede was 18 people, the interim preliminary investigative report has something else to say, including the number of people who died in the tragedy.

NDLS Stampede: 20 Dead As Per RPF Report

According to an interim preliminary investigative report released by the Railway Protection Force, the stampede took place at 8:48 pm and in this tragic incident, there were a total of 30 injuries out of which 20 people died and 10 were injured and undergoing treatment

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Shocking Details Revealed in Preliminary Report

The Railway Protection Force admits that there was heavy crowding and excessive sale of tickets that resulted in overcrowding in Platoforms 12, 14, 15 and 15 along with foot over bridges 2 and 3. The Railway Protection Force in its report admits that the stampede took place at 8:48 pm. In this there were 30 injuries in which 20 died and 10 got injured. As per Railway Protection Force there was lot of anxiety and panic that got built up among thousands of passengers after ShivGanga Express departed from Platform 12. This anxiety got further built up when there was announcement that Kumbh Special train was departing from Patoform 12 now to platform 16. This led to a large number of passengers thronging to platforms. Meanwhile in Platform 14 Magadh Express ( 20802) was stationed and at Platform 15 Sampark Kranti Express ( 12445) was stationed. The inability to prevent this crowd control also led to a stampede that resulted in injuries and deaths. Following the situation the Railway Protection Force also claim that situation was prevented from getting further worse when entry gates were closed to prevent further entry of people and meanwhile at this time the injured and deceased were rushed to hospitals like Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital and Lok Nayak Jai Prakssh Hospital. Interestingly while the complaint has been given to SHO General Railway Police so far no legal action has been initiated so far in this case.

Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Due to Maha Kumbh Rush, 20 Dead

The stampede caused at the New Delhi Railway Station at around 10 pm on Saturday has claimed 20 lives. The passengers who have lost their lives include several women and children. Many others have been seriously injured and were taken to the LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased and those who have been injured in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. The families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakh compensation, those who have been seriously injured will be given Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be given to the passengers who have suffered minor injuries.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday, which claimed around 15 lives. "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter," said Dilip Kumar.

What Caused the Stampede at NDLS?

According to authorities, the incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered at platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani further exacerbated the congestion, leading to overcrowding at platforms 12, 13, and 14. Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, resulting in an overwhelming rush, particularly near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

"An Unprecedented rush situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14. Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush further leading to the rumours of stampede like situation. This led to the spread of panic," according to Ministry of Railways.

According to initial reports, people going to Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj led to the massive overcrowding at the railway station. Speaking on the incident, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that due to an unprecedented overcrowding, passengers started pushing each other which caused injuries to some of them. Amid all this, a large crowd gathered outside the railway station, causing traffic congestion. Traffic police personnel were deployed to manage and clear the situation near the Montrose Bridge.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra informed that two trains were delayed, and due to extra footfall of passengers, the gathering was huge. The situation occurred due to a massive crowd within a span of 15-20 minutes. It occurred as a special train was announced, and people tried to catch that train.