Published 15:34 IST, December 10th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured
Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured | Image: Republic
Belagavi: Karnataka Police on Tuesday lathicharged Panchamasali community who were demanding inclusion under the 2A reservation category. The protest was led by prominent seer Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama. The Karnataka police has reportedly stopped the protesters.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:51 IST, December 10th 2024