Published 15:34 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured

Reported by: Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: Belagavi on Edge as Quota Protests Turn Ugly After Police Lathicharge, Many Injured

Belagavi: Karnataka Police on Tuesday lathicharged Panchamasali community who were demanding inclusion under the 2A reservation category. The protest was led by prominent seer Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama.  The Karnataka police has reportedly stopped the protesters. 
 

Updated 15:51 IST, December 10th 2024