‘Humiliated and Harassed’: What BJP Worker Vinay Somaiah Alleged in His Suicide Note

Bengaluru: A BJP worker from Karnataka’s Kodagu district, Vinay Somaiah, allegedly committed suicide on Friday, leaving behind a handwritten note accusing political harassment and humiliation as the reasons behind his tragic decision.

Vinay, believed to be in his mid-thirties, was found hanging inside a private office in Kodagu. Police confirmed they have found a death note at the scene, where Vinay described in detail the mental and emotional distress he had been facing.

According to the note, Vinay had been arrested nearly two months ago after a Congress worker, Tennera Maina, filed a complaint against him over remarks made in a WhatsApp group. The comments were allegedly targeted at Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna, who also serves as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor.

Vinay, the group’s admin, was held responsible for the content and subsequently arrested. Though later released on bail, Vinay wrote that the FIR was "politically motivated" and caused immense humiliation to him and his family. The emotional burden, he said, had become unbearable.

The note reportedly named specific individuals and requested that action be taken against those responsible for his harassment.

Police Investigation Underway

The Kodagu police have launched an investigation and are awaiting the results of the postmortem examination. Authorities said further action will be based on forensic findings and legal review.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the police will thoroughly investigate the matter.

"The police will investigate the matter and take necessary action. During the investigation, the truth will come out, and action will be taken based on the findings," he told reporters.

BJP Demands Justice

State BJP President BY Vijayendra reacted sharply to the incident, calling for a fair and urgent investigation. Speaking from Shikaripura, Vijayendra said, “We urge the Home Minister to treat this case with utmost seriousness. If there is any involvement of an MLA or influential person, strict action must follow.”

He added that if the government fails to act, the BJP will be forced to launch strong protests.