Delhi Earthquake: Epicentre In NCR, 4.0 On Richter Scale; Strong Tremours Felt Across National Capital

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi NCR woke up to very strong tremours as a massive earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit the national capital and the surrounding areas, forcing them to move out of their houses. According to recent reports, the epicentre of this earthquake was Nangloi, New Delhi.

Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi NCR, Nangloi Being the Epicentre

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. The location of the earthquake was Nangloi New Delhi, at a depth of five kilometres, it said in a post on X. The tremors stuck at 5:36 am, according to the agency.

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI.

That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added. The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

Delhi Police Checks On Residents, Shares Helpline Number

In a post on X, The Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.

‘Pray to God that Everyone is Safe’: Caretaker CM of Delhi, Atishi

AAP leader Atishi said on X, "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe." Resharing Atishi's post, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “I pray for safety of everyone.”

A woman in her 50s who was out on a morning walk in E Block of Noida Sector 20 said, "'Hum log bahar park me walk kar rahe the toh pata nahin chala. Lekin kafi tej tha. Log bahar aa gaye. (We were walking in the park, so we didn't feel it strongly. But it was quite strong. People came rushing out)'."