Big Breaking: Devendra Fadnavis Front Runner As Maharashtra CM As Mahayuti Races Towards Landslide

Mumbai: As counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra , BJP senior leader Pravin Darekar has said that the Chief Minister will be elected from the single largest party and according to the current trends, the BJP is emerging as the biggest party, therefore, Devendra Fadnavis will be back as Maharashtra CM.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the Mahayuti alliance is leading at over 200 seats out of 288 against Maha Vikas Aghadi's which is leading at just over 60 seats.

Meanwhile, a video of Devendra Fadnavis has surfaced in which he is speaking to his mother and telling her that he would wrap the work and visit her by evening to the blessings. Fadnavis is leading with a huge margin from Nagpur Assembly seat.