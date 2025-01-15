Change of Guard in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Likely to Replace Siddaramaiah as CM by Oct-Nov | Inside Scoop

Shivakumar, currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister, is slated to succeed Siddaramaiah by October-November this year. | Image: File Photo

Bengaluru: A big political shift is expected in Karnataka, as sources revealed Republic World that Congress leader DK Shivakumar is set to take over as the state's Chief Minister. Republic World has learnt that the anticipated change of guard comes as part of an agreement formulated by the Congress high command in 2023.

Sources close to the matter have confirmed that Shivakumar, currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister, is slated to succeed Siddaramaiah by October-November this year.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Congress has asked its party legislators not to make any public statements. The MLAs have been asked to abide by whatever the party high command decides.

If reports are to be believed, the message was conveyed to lawmakers at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in Bengaluru on Jan 13. The meeting was attended by Congress general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh.

'My Chair not Vacant'

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed speculations about the leadership change, asserting that his position was secure and "the chair is not vacant."

Speaking at the Press Club of Bangalore (PCB) Award-2024, the CM said, "We don’t have any confusion amongst us, but journalists are still writing that ‘CM will be changed’. My chair is not vacant but they still say that the CM will be changed."

He stated that the reports were based on mere assumptions and emphasised that no such developments had occurred.