Eknath Shinde Accepts Maharashtra Deputy CM Post In Mahayuti 2.0

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde has accepted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's post hours after he addressed a presser with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar earlier today. Shiv Sena chief Shinde will take oath of office along with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in the grand swearing in ceremony tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , CMs of BJP -ruled states, and saffron party's top leadership will attend the event.

In Mahayuti Govt 2.0, Devendra Fadnavis will lead the government with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar being his two deputies. The clarity is still yet to come whether other MLAs will be taking oath tomorrow.

Shiv Sena sources have said that Eknath Shinde will take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra's Deputy CM along with Ajit Pawar, in the new government.

Shinde expresses satisfaction with Mahayuti Govt

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction with the two-and-a-half years of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, ahead of the swearing-in of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

"I am very happy with the completion of two-and-a-half years. The work done by our government--the Mahayuti government--by the three of us and our team in the last 2.5 years is remarkable. It will be written in golden letters in history. We are proud to have taken such significant decisions," said Shinde.

Shinde was accompanied by Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar at a press conference.

Addressing the media, Pawar emphasised their commitment to effective governance. "We will leave no stone unturned in running the government. Party activities will be managed by BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP's Sunil Tatkare," he said.

BJP scripts biggest ever victory in Maharashtra

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election witnessed a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide win with 235 seats out of 288. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also recorded notable gains, securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

