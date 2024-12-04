Will Ajit Pawar Take Oath as Fadnavis' Deputy? Here's What NCP Leader Says

Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to become Maharashtra Chief Minister, while the roles of Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will be officially announced soon.

When asked if he and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will also take oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said, "Wait till evening..."

Replying to Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait."

Replying to NCP chief Pawar, Shinde said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience of taking (oath) both in the morning and evening."

‘CM and DCM are Just Technical Posts’

"The posts of CM and DCM are just technical posts. We all will work together for Maharashtra. Other ministers will be decided in upcoming meetings..." Fadnavis added.

In the joint press conference, Fadnavis mentioned that he has asked Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to continue being a part in the next Mahayuti government.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ... We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us... We will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra..." said Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis.