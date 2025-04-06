Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Malkhana Near Wazirabad Area, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: A massive fire erupted early Sunday morning at the Delhi Police malkhana (storage area) in Wazirabad, northeast Delhi, causing significant damage. The blaze, which started around 4:30 AM, gutted over 300 vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, and the flames were brought under control by 6:20 AM. Cooling operations are still underway to prevent further incidents.