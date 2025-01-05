Published 13:25 IST, January 5th 2025
Gujarat Chopper Crash: 3 Dead as ICG ALH Dhruv Crashes in Porbandar
Porbandar: Three crew members died after an Advanced Light Helicopter crashed on Saturday during a routine training sortie in Porbandar, Gujarat . The incident occurred while the helicopter was on a practice mission. Authorities have confirmed the crash and said that more details about the incident are awaited. Coast Guard officials are closely monitoring the situation and are expected to release further updates soon.
The incident took place at 12.10 pm, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.
The three crew members were brought out of the chopper and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar in a severely burnt condition, he said.
All the three crew members died at the hospital, Kamala Baug police station's inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.
(With Inputs from PTI)
