BIG BREAKING: India launches ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, Hits 9 Terrorist Camps In Pakistan, PoK

BIG BREAKING: The Indian Armed Forces on late Tuesday night launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR’ and targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), its first kinetic response to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Altogether, a total of 9 sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, the Defence Ministry said.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today, the Ministry of Defence added.

According to reports, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad.

Soon after the attack, the Indian Army took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Justice is served.”