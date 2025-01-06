BIG BREAKING: India Reports First Case of HMPV Virus, 8-Month-Old Baby Tests Positive in Bengaluru

An eight-month-old baby has been detected with the First case HMPV in Bengaluru. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has reported its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in an eight-month-old baby, detected at the city’s Baptist Hospital.

The state health department confirmed that it did not test the sample in its own labs but stated that it has no reason to doubt the private hospital’s findings.

“The reports have come from a private hospital, and we have no reason to question the accuracy of their tests,” a health department source said.