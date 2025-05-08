BREAKING: India Suspends Flight Operations From 27 Airports In Wake of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: India has suspended flight operations from at least 27 airports in wake of Operation Sindoor after Indian armed forces destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. The Indian action was aimed to dismantle terror camps across multiple locations in Pakistan who were behind various terror attacks in India including 2001 Parliament attack, 2008 Delhi bomb blasts, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and most recently, the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.