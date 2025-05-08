sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Shoots Down Pak's Dud | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Lahore Airport Blast | Rohit Sharma | Donald Trump |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: India Suspends Flight Operations From 27 Airports In Wake of Operation Sindoor

Updated May 8th 2025, 17:31 IST

BREAKING: India Suspends Flight Operations From 27 Airports In Wake of Operation Sindoor

India has suspended flight operations from at least 27 airports in wake of Operation Sindoor to dismantle, neutralise Pakistan-backed terror camps.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: India has suspended flight operations from at least 27 airports in wake of Operation Sindoor after Indian armed forces destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. The Indian action was aimed to dismantle terror camps across multiple locations in Pakistan who were behind various terror attacks in India including 2001 Parliament attack, 2008 Delhi bomb blasts, 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and most recently, the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan-backed terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 8th 2025, 17:18 IST

Pakistan