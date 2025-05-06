BIG BREAKING: India-UK Seal Free Trade Agreement, Announces PM Modi Says 'Historic Milestone'

New Delhi: India and United Kingdom (UK) has sealed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi informed, “Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement, along with a double contribution convention.”

“These landmark agreements will further deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies. I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon,” PM Modi wrote in this tweet.

PM Modi and UK counterpart Keir Starmer held a telephonic conversation and welcomed the successful conclusion of an ambitious and mutually beneficial India–UK Free Trade Agreement along with the Double Contribution Convention.

Both described it a historic milestone in the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership that would foster trade, investment, innovation and job creation in both the economies.

Both agreed that the landmark agreements between the two big and open market economies of the world will open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen economic linkages, and deepen people-to-people ties.

PM Starmer said that strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers with economies around the world is part of their plan for Change to deliver a stronger and more secure economy.

The two leaders agreed that expanding economic and commercial ties between India and the UK remain a cornerstone of the increasingly robust and multifaceted partnership.

The conclusion of a balanced, equitable and ambitious FTA, covering trade in goods and services, is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade, generate new avenues for employment, raise living standards, and improve the overall well-being of citizens in both countries.