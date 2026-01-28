BIG BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

Mumbai / Baramati: A chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed early Wednesday morning while attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune district, killing him and at least three others on board, according to official sources and multiple news reports.

The aircraft, reportedly flying in from Mumbai, encountered serious difficulties during its final approach and crash-landed on the runway, triggering a large-scale emergency response. Visuals circulating on social media showed the wreckage engulfed in flames with thick smoke rising from the site, and emergency crews working to extinguish the fire and attend to the victims.

Officials confirmed that Ajit Pawar, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and a key figure in Maharashtra politics, was on board at the time of the crash. Initial reports from authorities indicate he did not survive the accident. Three other individuals, believed to be passengers or crew, also lost their lives in the incident, though their identities have not been officially released.

Emergency services including fire brigades, medical teams, and police rushed to Baramati Airport immediately after the crash. Local responders have been working to manage the scene and assist the injured, while airport operations in the region were significantly disrupted.

Advertisement

The aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati Airport when it encountered difficulties and crashed.