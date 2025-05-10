5 Top JeM, Lashkar Terrorists Including Masood Azhar’s Brother-In Law Killed In May 7 Operation Sindoor Strikes

New Delhi: India has officially released the names of several top terrorists killed during its precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.

These strikes, carried out in under 25 minutes, specifically hit terror hideouts linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Many of those killed were on India’s most-wanted list for planning and carrying out deadly attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The operation marked a significant blow to Pakistan-based terror networks. The Indian government said these individuals were not just local foot soldiers, but top handlers, trainers, fundraisers, and recruiters—many with direct links to JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar.

Explore the full list of top terrorists killed in Indian military strikes and encounters, detailing names, affiliations, roles, and key operations behind their elimination.

1. Mudassar Khadian Khas (also known as Abu Jundal)

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Mudassar was in charge of the Markaz Taiba headquarters in Muridke, which is the ideological and logistical centre of LeT. His importance was evident at his funeral, where he was given a guard of honour by the Pakistan Army. Wreaths were laid on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

His funeral prayers were held in a government school and led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a global terrorist. A serving Lt. General and the IG of Punjab Police were also present, highlighting his high-level connections.

2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Hafiz Jameel was the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar. He was the head of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and was responsible for recruiting and radicalising young men for JeM. He also helped raise funds for the terror group’s operations.

3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (also known as Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, or Ghosi Sahab)

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Yusuf Azhar was another brother-in-law of Masood Azhar. He was in charge of weapons training for JeM recruits. He played a direct role in planning attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and was one of the main accused in the IC-814 Indian Airlines hijacking case of 1999.

4. Khalid (also known as Abu Akasha)

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Khalid was involved in several terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir and had strong links to arms smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral was held in Faisalabad and attended by top Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner, pointing to his protected status in Pakistan.

5. Mohammad Hassan Khan

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Hassan Khan was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, a senior JeM commander in PoK. He was known to play a key role in coordinating cross-border attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. He also helped link up PoK terror camps with handlers across the border.

Pakistan Targets Civilians After Operation Sindoor

Following the Indian air strikes, Pakistan has reportedly retaliated by attacking civilian areas in Jammu, Rajasthan and Punjab region. On Saturday, Pakistan fired missiles at residential areas in Rajouri district, killing two people, including a senior government official.

Indian security sources say that Pakistan’s frustration over the killing of its top terrorists is driving it to target innocent civilians instead of military installations. Pakistan has also kept its airspace closed until Friday midnight, affecting civil and military flight movement in the region.