Big Breaking: Massive Blast at Firecracker Factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, 6 Workers Killed

Anakapalli: A massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district has left six workers dead and several others injured. The incident occurred at a manufacturing unit in Kailasapatnam, Kotavuratla mandal, on Sunday afternoon.

Blast at Firecracker Factory in Andhra Pradesh

Initial reports suggest that the blast was so powerful that it shattered the building, leaving the victims trapped under the debris.

Emergency services, including fire department personnel and police, rushed to the scene to rescue the injured and contain the fire. Seven workers have been hospitalised, and their condition remains critical.

PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a factory mishap in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." said PM Modi.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of 6 workers in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kotavuratla, Anakapalli district.