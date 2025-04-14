BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow

Lucknow: A massive fire erupted at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, late on Monday evening, causing panic among patients and staff. The blaze reportedly started on the second floor of the hospital, filling the premises with thick smoke and prompting immediate evacuation efforts.

Firefighters rushed to the scene with multiple fire engines to control the flames and ensure the safety of those inside. Patients, including those in critical condition, were quickly moved to nearby medical facilities as a precautionary measure. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far, and the evacuation process was carried out efficiently.