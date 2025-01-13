sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:01 IST, January 13th 2025

BIG BREAKING | Border Fence Row: India Summons Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Bangladesh’s deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam over border-related issues.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Bangladesh ’s deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam over border-related issues. 

