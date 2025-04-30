Modi Govt's Big Announcement, Caste Survey To Be Part Of Next Population Census

Updated April 30th 2025, 16:46 IST
New Delhi: In a big move, the Modi government on Wednesday announced that caste survey will be part of the next population census. The decision was announced after PM Modi chaired a cabinet meeting earlier today.
Making the announcement, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, “Cabinet Committee on political affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census.”
Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, " Congress govts have always opposed the caste census. In 2010, the late Dr Manmohan Singh said that the matter of caste census should be considered in the Cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to consider this subject. Most of the political parties have recommended a caste census. Despite this, the Congress government decided to conduct a survey of caste or a caste census. It is well understood that Congress and its INDI alliance partners have used the caste census only as a political tool. Some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes. While some states have done this well, some others conducted such surveys only from a political angle in a non-transparent way. Such surveys created doubts in society. To ensure that our social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be included in the census instead of surveys".
Among other announcements, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced building a new high-speed highway corridor connecting Meghalaya and Assam from Shillong to Silchar. The estimated cost for this project will be Rs 22,864 crore.
The Union Minister also announced fair and remunerative price for sugarcane for sugar season 2025-26 that has been fixed at Rs 355 per quintal adding that this is the benchmark price below which it cannot be bought.
Published April 30th 2025, 16:22 IST