BIG BREAKING: New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by November 26 in Maharashtra
As Mahayuti registers a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, reports suggest that the new Cabinet may be sworn-in by November 26.
Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26: The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results have taken a decisive turn with Mahayuti registering a historic win; the thumping majority for the political party has wiped off the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. As per latest reports, the new Cabinet is likely to be sworn-in before November 26.
New Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26
As per latest reports, the Mahayuti Cabinet for Maharashtra is likely to be sworn-in by November 26. While officially no name has been announced, BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis , who was previously the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is emerging as a CM face.
