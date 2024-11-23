sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Wayanad Result | Maharashtra Election Result | Maha Poll | UP By-Election Results | Jharkhand Election Results |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BIG BREAKING: New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by November 26 in Maharashtra

Published 12:16 IST, November 23rd 2024

BIG BREAKING: New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by November 26 in Maharashtra

As Mahayuti registers a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, reports suggest that the new Cabinet may be sworn-in by November 26.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26: The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results have taken a decisive turn with Mahayuti registering a historic win; the thumping majority for the political party has wiped off the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. As per latest reports, the new Cabinet is likely to be sworn-in before November 26.

New Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26

As per latest reports, the Mahayuti Cabinet for Maharashtra is likely to be sworn-in by November 26. While officially no name has been announced, BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis , who was previously the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is emerging as a CM face.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:31 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis BJP