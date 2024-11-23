BIG BREAKING: New Mahayuti Cabinet to be Sworn-In by November 26 in Maharashtra

Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26: The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results have taken a decisive turn with Mahayuti registering a historic win; the thumping majority for the political party has wiped off the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state. As per latest reports, the new Cabinet is likely to be sworn-in before November 26.

New Mahayuti Cabinet To Be Sworn-In By Nov 26