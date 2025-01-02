sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:31 IST, January 2nd 2025

BIG BREAKING: Noida Schools Up To Class 8 To Remain Shut Till Further Notice Due To Cold Conditions

All Noida and Greater Noida schools up to class 8 will remain shut from December 3 till further notice due to cold conditions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi primary school Students
All Noida and Greater Noida schools up to class 8 will remain shut from December 3 till further notice due to cold conditions. | Image: PTI

Noida: All Noida and Greater Noida schools up to class 8 will remain shut from December 3 till further notice due to cold conditions, said the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. 

"Following the instructions provided by the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, all board-recognized schools ( CBSE , ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others) operating in Gautam Buddha Nagar, including nursery to class 8, will remain closed until further orders due to severe cold and fog. This order is effective immediately and must be strictly complied with," Rahul Panwar, District Education Officer of the Gautam Buddha Nagar said in a statement.

Updated 18:45 IST, January 2nd 2025

