PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel, J&K's Iconic Project Granting All-Weather Access to Sonamarg

Sonamarg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg town, boosting year-round tourism in the town, granting tourists an all-weather access to Sonamarg. Here's all you need to know about the iconic tunnel…

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in J&K's Sonamarg

The J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg. As per the press release, PM Modi was to visit the Sonamarg Tunnel at around 11.45 am, which would be followed by its inauguration. Prime Minister will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat.

What is Z-Morh Tunnel, Where Is It Located: All You Need to Know

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.