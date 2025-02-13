BIG BREAKING: President’s Rule Imposed in Manipur Days After CM Biren Singh's Resignation

Imphal: President’s Rule has been imposed in Manipur as the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) failed to appoint a new chief minister following N Biren Singh’s resignation. The decision follows the expiration of the state assembly convening deadline on February 12, intensifying the political uncertainty.

Biren Singh stepped down following reports that some BJP MLAs could support a no-confidence motion expected to be moved by the Congress in the state assembly.

For the unversed, Manipur has remained volatile since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023, resulting in 250 deaths and displacing thousands.

Singh had been defying the opposition's demand to step down as CM of the ethnic violence-hit state where trouble broke out 21 months ago in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the state Assembly session which was scheduled to begin on Monday has been scrapped. The opposition had planned to bring a no-confidence motion against Singh during the session

When is The President’s Rule imposed?

Under Article 356 of the Constitution, the President’s Rule is enforced when the President, based on a report from the Governor, is convinced that the state government can no longer function as per constitutional provisions.