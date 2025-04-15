BIG BREAKING: Ram Mandir Trust Gets Bomb Threat via Email; Security Beefed Up

New Delhi: The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The email threat led to the filing of a police case by Mahesh Kumar, an official of the trust. Officials have now launched an investigation into the anonymous message, which has raised serious concerns about the safety of the temple and its staff.

As a result of the threat, security measures around the Ram Mandir have been heightened. Additional patrols have been deployed, and police presence around the temple site and nearby areas has increased to ensure the safety of both visitors and workers involved in the ongoing construction.

The Ram Mandir has become a major tourist attraction, with over 135.5 million domestic visitors in 2024, making it the most visited site in Uttar Pradesh, even surpassing the Taj Mahal.

This surge in visitors has further escalated the need for stringent security protocols, prompting local authorities to ramp up patrolling around the city.