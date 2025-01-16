Team Saif Ali Khan's First Reaction After Actor Stabbed During Burglary Attempt, Urges Fans To Be Patient

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has issued a statement, following an attack on him by an intruder; the Bollywood actor was stabbed in the early hours of Thursday at his residence. The actor's PR team has issued an official statement and has asked fans to remain patient.

Saif Ali Khan Issues Official Statement After Attack

The official statement reads, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.”

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed by Intruder At His Bandra Residence

At around 2:00 am today, Kareena Kapoor's husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a sharp object by an intruder, at his residence. The actor has been taken to Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai and has been hospitalised. As per latest reports, the actor's health is currently stable and out of danger. He's in the operation theatre, a team of specialised doctors are doing surgery.

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Lilawati Hospital Issues Statement

Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am. Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep; off this, one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain anesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

Mumbai Police Launches Investigation, Case Registered

The intruder has not been caught and details about who he is, are yet to be ascertained but a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police; the matter is being investigated. CCTV footages of the surrounding area are being looked into, to identify the intruder.