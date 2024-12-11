BIG BREAKING: Section 144 Imposed to Prevent Unrest in Parbhani, Internet Services Suspended

Mumbai: An atmosphere of tension gripped Parbhani city on Wednesday as the district administration imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023. The order, issued by District Magistrate Raghunath Gawde, restricted gatherings of more than five persons in public places and suspended internet and communication services to maintain peace.

What Led To The Section 144 In Parbhani

The decision came after an unidentified person on Tuesday damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra, triggering arson and stone-pelting.

A crowd of around 200 people gathered near the statue after the word spread about the damage caused to the replica of the Constitution and slogans were raised, and sharing videos on social media.

Stones were hurled and incidents of arson were also reported from the area. Meanwhile, the official said that the protesters suddenly rushed towards the railway station around 6 pm. Some demonstrators pulled down the locomotive pilot of the Nandigram Express train and roughed him up.

They blocked the railway tracks for over 30 minutes before being evicted by Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police personnel.

The train finally left the Parbhani station around 6:52 PM.

Protesters demanded strict action against the person responsible for damaging the replica of the Constitution and sought protection for all statues of national leaders.

The Superintendent of Police of Parbhani, warned of a potential law-and-order situation if the crowds continued to swell, prompting the imposition of the strict measures.

What's allowed, what's not allowed in Parbhani

As per the order, all telephone, mobile, internet, fax, xerox, and sound projection services were suspended with immediate effect from 1 PM on December 11, 2024, until further notice.

The restrictions excluded law enforcement officers and personnel directly involved in maintaining order. The police were directed to announce the order via loudspeakers to ensure widespread awareness.

The unrest followed an incident where a replica of the Constitution near the Ambedkar statue was vandalised, leading to heightened emotions in the community.

Dr. Bharat Ratna, a local activist, reportedly supported the movement despite the ongoing prohibitory orders under Section 37 (1)(3). To prevent further escalation, the district administration acted quickly to curb potential gatherings and online provocations.