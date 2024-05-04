Advertisement

Bengaluru: In a major development, HD Revanna was on Saturday arrested by the SIT from his father and former-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Karnataka JD(S) MLA HD Revanna was on Saturday taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a kidnapping case.

According to the police, two cases have been lodged by the police against Revanna. One of the cases was registered under the section 354A and 354B at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan and another case of kidnapping and forceful restraint at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru.

HD Revanna was arrested after his anticipatory bail was rejected

As per the sources, HD Revanna will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team in the alleged kidnapping case, which is being investigated by the SIT.

Revanna is likely to be produced before the court on Monday, during which the investigating team is likely to seek his custody for further investigation.

The JD(S) MLA, who has been accused of sexual harassment of a woman and kidnapping another woman, was arrested by the SIT from his father and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda's house, hours after his lawyer appeared in court seeking anticipatory bail.

The arrest came up after the court rejected his bail.

Meanwhile, his son Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, is still absconding. If sources are to be believed, after the arrest of father, Prajwal may surrender before the police.

Notably, on April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter, while they worked as a domestic help at their residence.

Earlier, the Congress-led Karnataka government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case after scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP Prajwal Revenna started making the rounds. He was the JD(S) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26.

A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura police station. In a latest case lodged on Thursday night, the 20-year-old complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district said his mother was kidnapped by Revanna.

The KR Nagar police under Mysuru Rural sub-division registered a case against HD Revanna and Sathish Babanna of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and connivance.

