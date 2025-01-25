US Supreme Court Clears Mumbai 26/11 Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India

Washington: The US Supreme Court has cleared Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India as it dismissed a review petition against his conviction in the case.

India was seeking the extradition of Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he was wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks case. This was Rana’s last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco.

On November 13, Rana filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari” before the US Supreme Court. This was denied by the apex court on January 21, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the American President.

“Petition DENIED,” the Supreme Court said.

Rana is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.