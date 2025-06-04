Republic World
Updated 4 June 2025 at 21:47 IST

BIG BREAKING: Tatkal Booking To Get Seamless, e-Aadhaar Authentication Soon

Union Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication for booking Tatkal tickets to ease genuine users get confirmed berths.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Train, Indian Railways
Representational image | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a new initiative aimed at easing tatkal bookings for passengers seeking confirmed berths. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vaishnaw revealed that the Railways will soon implement e-Aadhaar authentication for tatkal ticket bookings, ensuring genuine users have better access to confirmed tickets. 

"Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need," the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X.

Published 4 June 2025 at 21:47 IST