BIG BREAKING: Tatkal Booking To Get Seamless, e-Aadhaar Authentication Soon

Updated 4 June 2025 at 21:47 IST
New Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a new initiative aimed at easing tatkal bookings for passengers seeking confirmed berths. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Vaishnaw revealed that the Railways will soon implement e-Aadhaar authentication for tatkal ticket bookings, ensuring genuine users have better access to confirmed tickets.
"Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need," the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a post on X.
Published 4 June 2025 at 21:47 IST