sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Putin's India Visit | Sambhal Violence | Trump vs Biden | Hindus Under Threat | Maharashtra CM Race |

Published 16:13 IST, December 1st 2024

Court Grants Two days Police Custody of Naresh Balyan

Court grants 2 days police custody of Naresh Balyan in extortion case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AAP leader Naresh Balyan arrest
Naresh Balyan Case Updates | Image: nareshbalyanmla/ Instagram
Advertisement

New Delhi: AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was produced at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Naresh Balyan case

The Court has reserved the order in Naresh Balyan case. 

In the court, Delhi police said that the audio clip has come to our notice recently and we will send it to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

App MLA Naresh Balyan'd lawyer Advocate Sujan singh said the case was false. It was a conspiracy and they don't have a ground to arrest police couldn't give even a point for arrest crime branch is giving contradictory statement.

Court grants 2 days police custody of Naresh Balyan. App MLA Naresh Balyan was arrested in extortion case last year.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:02 IST, December 1st 2024