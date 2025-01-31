sb.scorecardresearch

  • BIG BREAKING: Truck Rams Vehicle Carrying Kumbh Devotees, Several Feared Dead

Published 15:42 IST, January 31st 2025

BIG BREAKING: Truck Rams Vehicle Carrying Kumbh Devotees, Several Feared Dead

Truck Rams Vehicle Carrying Kumbh Devotees, Several Feared Dead.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Several people are feared dead after a truck collided with a vehicle carrying devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The incident took place in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday evening, officials confirmed. 

The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Updated 15:55 IST, January 31st 2025

