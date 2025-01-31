Published 15:42 IST, January 31st 2025
BIG BREAKING: Truck Rams Vehicle Carrying Kumbh Devotees, Several Feared Dead
Truck Rams Vehicle Carrying Kumbh Devotees, Several Feared Dead.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Deadly Bus Accident In Pakistan: 10 Killed, 16 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province | Image: Representational
New Delhi: Several people are feared dead after a truck collided with a vehicle carrying devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The incident took place in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday evening, officials confirmed.
The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:55 IST, January 31st 2025