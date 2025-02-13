Published 21:21 IST, February 13th 2025
BIG BREAKING: Trump To Visit India For 2025 Quad Summit, Say White House Sources
US President Donald Trump will visit India to attend the 2025 Quad Leaders Summit
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will visit India to attend the 2025 Quad Leaders Summit, White House sources said.
The summit is likely to be held in the month of September-October this year.
The last quad summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024.
'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue' (QSD), the Quad is an informal strategic forum comprising four nations, namely -- United States of America (USA), India, Australia and Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to the United States. PM Modi and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz held a bilateral meeting at Blair House in Washington DC. Later in the day, PM Modi will meet US President Donald Trump in the White House.
