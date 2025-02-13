BIG BREAKING: Trump To Visit India For 2025 Quad Summit, Say White House Sources

US President Donald Trump will visit India to attend 2025 Quad leaders summit | Image: Republic

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will visit India to attend the 2025 Quad Leaders Summit, White House sources said.

The summit is likely to be held in the month of September-October this year.

The last quad summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, 2024.

'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue' (QSD), the Quad is an informal strategic forum comprising four nations, namely -- United States of America (USA), India, Australia and Japan.