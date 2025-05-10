BIG BREAKING: Donald Trump Tweets India And Pakistan Have Agreed To Ceasefire

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced on his Truth Social site that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a long night of talks mediated by the United States. The news comes as a surprise to many, given the recent escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The ceasefire agreement is a big breakthrough, as India agreed to Pakistan’s ceasefire request showing its commitment to peace and security in the region.

In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump stated, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The tensions between India and Pakistan have been simmering for weeks, with both countries trading artillery and air strikes since the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir on April 22, which left 26 people dead. Following the brutal terror attack orchestrated by the Pakistani Army and Pak-based terrorist groups, India vowed to bring the perpetrators of the barbaric attack to justice. The situation escalated further when India launched missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists and injuring several others.

Pakistan's Terrorism Conundrum

Pakistan's history of harbouring terrorism has been a major point of contention between India and Pakistan. The country has been accused of providing sanctuary to terrorist groups for long, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which have carried out several deadly and brutal attacks in India. The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people, were a grim reminder of the threat posed by these groups.

The Indian government has consistently raised concerns about Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism on global platforms, seeking to hold Islamabad accountable for its actions. Despite mounting evidence, Pakistan continues to deny all allegations, with its reluctance to cooperate with India underlining its complicity in the terror nexus.

India Agrees To Ceasefire

India agreeing to a ceasefire request by Pakistan is a big step towards reducing tensions and promoting peace in the region. US Vice President JD Vance shared Trump's post on Truth Social, showing the importance of international cooperation in resolving conflicts. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also welcomed the ceasefire.