Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: 3 Staff Members Detained Amid Mystery Over Maid-Accused Link

Mumbai: Three staff members of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been detained by the Mumbai Police amid ongoing investigation after Saif was stabbed multiple times at his residence by an intruder. While the main accused is still absconding and there isn't exact information about who stabbed Saif Ali Khan, here's the latest update in the investigation…

Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan? 3 Staff Members Detained

As the Mumbai Police continues with the investigation in the case, according to latest information, the cops have detained three of the staff members of the royal couple. The three detained include the maid who allegedly had a link to the attacker; they were brought to the police station in the morning.

According to initial reports, a scuffle broke out between the intruder and Saif's maid and the actor intervened to pacify them when he was stabbed. Now, the maid working at Saif Ali Khan's house has been brought to the police station where she is being questioned; when that person entered the house, the maid saw him and started shouting, after which Saif Ali Khan, who was present in the house at that time, reached there.