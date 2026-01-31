Big Delhi Metro Update: Aerocity Metro Station Set To Become Interchange Hub On Airport Express Line

New Delhi: The Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Airport Express Line is set for a major upgrade as part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion, with plans underway to transform it into an interchange hub linking multiple transit corridors, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Saturday.

The station is being expanded to integrate the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Golden Line, a new corridor currently under construction. According to reports, approval has been recently granted to extend the Golden Line beyond Aerocity up to the Terminal 1 IGI Airport Metro station, adding a 2.263-kilometre stretch to the network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on social media platform X.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the upgraded Aerocity station will allow seamless transfers between the Airport Express Line and the Golden Line. The station platforms will reportedly be constructed at a depth of around 22 metres.

To accommodate interchange traffic, the Golden Line station at Aerocity will be longer than standard interchange stations, extending to nearly 290 metres compared to the usual length of about 260 metres, the post added.

The expanded interchange is expected to improve airport connectivity for residents of south Delhi localities such as Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar and Khanpur. Commuters from these areas will have faster access to all terminals of Indira Gandhi International Airport through the Metro network, once the interchange hub is rendered functional. With the Golden Line extension reaching Terminal 1, passengers travelling to and from the domestic terminal will be able to connect to the Airport Express Line via Aerocity easily.