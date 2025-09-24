Big Festive Gift For Indian Railway Staff: Modi Cabinet Approves 78-Day Bonus For 10.9 Lakh Employees

In recognition of the outstanding performance of railway staff, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Mod,i has approved the payment of a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for railway employees.

This move, worth Rs 1,865.68 crore, will benefit around 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees across the country.

Cabinet Clears Productivity-Linked Bonus

Every year, the government announces the PLB ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals. This year too, the employees will receive the equivalent of 78 days’ wages as a bonus, with the maximum payable amount fixed at Rs 17,951 per employee.

The decision comes as a morale booster for the employees and a recognition of their role in the improved performance of the Indian Railways in 2024–25.

Who Will Receive Productivity Linked Bonus?

The bonus will be paid to various categories of railway staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff, and other Group ‘C’ employees.

These employees form the backbone of railway operations and are directly responsible for ensuring passenger safety, freight efficiency, and overall system reliability.

The performance of Indian Railways during 2024–25 has been noteworthy. The network achieved a record cargo loading of 1,614.90 million tonnes and successfully carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers.

The productivity-linked bonus is seen as a reward for these achievements and is expected to further motivate employees to contribute to the growth and efficiency of the sector.

Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya Railway Line Section

Alongside the announcement of the bonus, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, also chaired by the Prime Minister, approved a significant infrastructure project in Bihar.

The committee has cleared the doubling of the Bakhtiyarpur–Rajgir–Tilaiya railway line section, covering a stretch of 104 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 2,192 crore.

This project will span across four districts in Bihar and increase the Indian Railways network by 104 kilometres. The section is strategically important as it provides connectivity to prominent destinations such as Rajgir (home to the Shanti Stupa), Nalanda, and Pawapuri, which are major religious and cultural sites attracting pilgrims and tourists from all over the country.

The multi-tracking project will significantly enhance connectivity for approximately 1,434 villages and a population of about 13.46 lakh people, including those in the two Aspirational Districts of Gaya and Nawada. This development is expected to not only improve passenger convenience but also boost regional economic activity.

From a freight perspective, the project is equally critical. The section serves as a vital route for the transportation of key commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, and fly ash. With the doubling of the track, the freight capacity is projected to increase by 26 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).