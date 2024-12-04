Big Question: Will Eknath Shinde Be Part of Mahayuti Govt 2.0 Under Fadnavis

Mumbai: The suspense on who will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister was finally over today after BJP announced Devendra Fadnavis' name for the top post. Fadnavis' name was also endorsed by Mahayuti alliance partners including Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Fadnavis in a presser along with Shinde and Ajit Pawar informed that he has got letters of support from both the alliance partners and independents to form government under his leadership. The Chief Minister-designate informed media that he will taking oath tomorrow but did not give clear information as to who else will be swearing-in along with him. While Ajit Pawar will be Fadnavis' first Deputy, curtains are yet to be lifted as to what role would Eknath Shinde play in the new Mahayuti government.

In the presser, Devendra Fadnavis said he has urged Eknath Shinde to be part of the Maharashtra government, fuelling speculations that all is still not well in the Mahayuti alliance.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us... We will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra...,” Fadnavis said

“Eknath Shinde in his capacity as President of Shiv Sena and head of Shiv Sena's Legislature Party, has given a letter recommending my name for the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Along with this, Nationalist Congress Party President and Legislature Party leader Ajit Dada Pawar have also given a similar letter... Independent MLAs who are with us, all have submitted a letter to the Governor...,” Fadnavis announced.

However, Shinde, who was present at the presser, dismissed rumours around that he was upset over the government formation, terming them as misinformation and once again reiterated Shiv Sena's full support to the BJP.