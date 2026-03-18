Big Relief For Flyers, 60% Flight Seats Now Free Of Cost: Check Full List Of New Passenger-Friendly Aviation Guidelines | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a major boost for travellers, Indian flyers are set for significant relief from hidden costs as the government moves to cap seat selection fees and strengthen passenger protections across all airlines.

In a landmark directive, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has mandated that airline carriers provide at least 60 per cent of their total flight capacity as free-to-select seats, aimed at reducing the burden of unbundled fees on passengers.

60% seats free for selection

Enforced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), this new mandate is designed to enhance the transparency of the booking process and make air travel more affordable for the general public.

The new directive addresses the common industry practice of charging extra for seat selection during booking or check-in.

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By mandating a higher quota of free seats, the government intends to establish 'fair access' and reduce the hidden costs often faced by air travellers.

‘Passenger-first’ Mandate

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced a sweeping "passenger-first" mandate to eliminate hidden costs and improve travel transparency.

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Key reforms include ensuring families on the same PNR are seated together without extra fees, standardizing rules for carrying pets, and requiring clear, fair policies for sports and musical equipment.

Additionally, airlines must now prominently display passenger rights regarding delays and cancellations in multiple regional languages across all platforms, ensuring flyers are fully informed of their entitlements.

What the guidelines say

Fair seat access: Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access

Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access Passenger to sit together : In a move to support families, the Ministry has instructed airlines to ensure that passengers on the same booking (PNR) are seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. This directive is set to eliminate the extra fees groups and families previously paid to avoid being separated during flights.

: In a move to support families, the Ministry has instructed airlines to ensure that passengers on the same booking (PNR) are seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. This directive is set to eliminate the extra fees groups and families previously paid to avoid being separated during flights. Inconsistent baggage rules : Beyond seat selection, the government is cracking down on inconsistent baggage rules. Airlines are now required to provide clear and fair procedures for carrying sports equipment and musical instruments, eliminating the 'guesswork' and high fees often associated with traveling with specialized items.

: Beyond seat selection, the government is cracking down on inconsistent baggage rules. Airlines are now required to provide clear and fair procedures for carrying sports equipment and musical instruments, eliminating the 'guesswork' and high fees often associated with traveling with specialized items. Guidelines for pet: In response to ongoing traveler confusion, the Ministry has mandated that airlines publish explicit and transparent policies for the carriage of pets. This move ensures that pet owners have clear guidelines on requirements and costs before they even reach the airport.

In response to ongoing traveler confusion, the Ministry has mandated that airlines publish explicit and transparent policies for the carriage of pets. This move ensures that pet owners have clear guidelines on requirements and costs before they even reach the airport. Delays/ cancellations : The government has doubled down on enforcing passenger rights regarding flight cancellations, delays, and denied boarding.

: The government has doubled down on enforcing passenger rights regarding flight cancellations, delays, and denied boarding. Passenger rights: Under the new mandate, airlines are required to prominently display these entitlements across all digital and physical touchpoints, including apps and airport counters, in multiple regional languages to ensure every traveller is informed.

Push for transparency

With Indian airports now bustling with over half a million travelers a day, the Ministry has made 'passenger facilitation' its top priority.

These new rules, targeting seat selection and hidden fees, build on existing initiatives like affordable airport cafes and free connectivity. The goal is clear which is to bring uniformity to the industry and ensure that the rapid growth of the sector directly benefits the common traveller.

Aviation challenges in past

The Indian aviation sector has faced a turbulent few months, marked by a series of operational crises that triggered the government's latest intervention.

Major carriers struggled with widespread flight cancellations and massive delays due to technical glitches, severe weather disruptions, and pilot shortages.

These issues were compounded by a surge in passenger complaints regarding "hidden fees" and the controversial practice of "unbundling," where airlines charged extra for almost every seat and service.