Big Relief For Karisma Kapoor’s Children As Delhi HC Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Assets Amid Inheritance Battle

New Delhi: In a significant interim relief, the Delhi High Court has restrained Priya Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, from dealing with or dissipating his assets, acting on a plea filed by the children of actor Karisma Kapoor.

Hearing the matter, Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the estate of the deceased must be preserved during the pendency of the trial, especially as questions have been raised over the authenticity of the will.

“Assets should not be dissipated. The assets need to be preserved,” the court said, adding that the genuineness of the will is a matter to be examined during trial.

The court noted that suspicions raised by Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur regarding the validity of the will would have to be addressed by Priya Kapur, placing the onus on her to clear those doubts.

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Passing a detailed interim order, the court restrained Priya Kapur from:

Alienating, transferring, or pledging assets

Altering equity or shareholding in Indian companies linked to the estate

Withdrawing funds from three bank accounts, except to meet liabilities towards the children, as per the divorce decree

Accessing provident fund amounts and disposing of personal effects such as artwork

The court also ordered a halt on the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrencies held by Sunjay Kapur.

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The Bench emphasised that given the time a full trial may take, it was essential to safeguard the estate in the interim to prevent any irreversible changes.