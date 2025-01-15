Big Relief for Puja Khedkar! Supreme Court Protects Former IAS Trainee Officer From Arrest Till Feb 14

New Delhi: Former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, to get reservation benefits, had moved the apex court challenging Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail. In a big relief, Supreme Court has protected Puja Khedkar from arrest till February 14.

Big Relief to Puja Khedkar! SC Protects Her From Arrest Till Feb 14

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination, from arrest till February 14.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter was posted for hearing on February 14. Puja Khedkar has refuted all the allegations against her.

Delhi High Court Had Refused Bail to Puja Khedkar

The Delhi High Court in December had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Khedkar who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. The counsel for the Delhi Police as well as the complainant, the UPSC, opposed the plea for pre-arrest bail.

The UPSC earlier initiated a series of actions against Khedkar in July, including lodging a criminal case, for availing attempts in the civil services exam allegedly by faking her identity. The Delhi Police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The high court had granted Khedkar interim protection from arrest while issuing notice on her anticipatory bail plea on August 12, and the same was extended from time to time.