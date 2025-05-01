Big Standoff at Attari: Pakistan Refuses to Take Back Its Citizens

Attari/Wagah Border: A major diplomatic standoff is unfolding at the Attari-Wagah border as Pakistan refused to accept the return of its own citizens being repatriated from India. The Indian immigration authorities confirmed that Pakistan has shut down its receiving counters since 8:00 am today, leading to dozens of Pakistani nationals being stranded at the border.

Sources indicate that the Pakistani citizens — including elderly individuals, women, and children — are now caught in limbo, with no shelter, food, or clarity on their status. Security at the Attari post has been heightened amid concerns over the sudden and unexplained refusal from the Pakistani side.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions on social media, with many calling it an embarrassment for Pakistan.

Contrary to Pakistan's stance, the Indian government has allowed Pakistani citizens to return home via the Attari-Wagah border until further notice. The latest order from the Ministry of Home Affairs modifies its earlier directive, which had mandated the border’s closure from April 30.

For the unversed, hundreds of Pakistani nationals had crossed over on the final day of the earlier deadline, which was issued following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. The mass cancellation of visas for Pakistani citizens was part of India’s strong response to the attack, widely condemned as a cross-border terror act.

Over a span of a week after the Centre issued its directive, nearly 800 Pakistani nationals — including 55 diplomats and their support staff — departed India through the Attari-Wagah border. Meanwhile, approximately 1,500 Indian citizens made their way back from Pakistan.