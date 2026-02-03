'Patience Paid Off, Big Win For Diplomacy': PM Modi Hails Landmark India-US Trade Deal At NDA Parliamentary Party Meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing the NDA MPs at the parliamentary party meeting, credited strategic persistence for the successful finalisation of India’s landmark trade deal with the US.

Adding that the "patience and wisdom paid off", he pointed out that while the government had previously faced backlash over difficult tariff negotiations, its steady approach ultimately secured a favorable outcome.

PM Modi, addressing the meet further, emphasised that the new trade agreement has fostered a thriving economic climate and serves as a testament to the government’s calm, consistent, and strategic approach to complex international negotiations.

Speaking about the trade deal, the PM further added that it marks a big win for diplomacy and has further created a positive environment.

Heaping praise on the historic trade deal, PM further added that the world order is changing in India's favour after the announcement of the deal.

PM Modi gets hero's welcome

Earlier today, Modi was greeted with applause and accolades at the NDA parliamentary meeting following a landmark trade agreement between India and the US.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, highlighted that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has successfully signed major trade deals with the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and now the US.

PM Modi On Union Budget 2026

Modi, further addressing the MPs spoke about the budget saying the Union Budget 2026 has been prepared keeping the next 25 years in mind. He urged the MPs to explain this to the general public for their better understanding.



The Prime Minister also referred to the political situation and said that across the country, many small parties are joining hands with the NDA. Their number is more than 50 per cent, which shows how widely accepted the NDA's political thinking is, both in India and abroad.

"New BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed. There is great enthusiasm in the country over historic trade deals under the leadership of PM Modi - 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement with the US yesterday and the tariff reduction announcement..." he said.

Reduced 18% Tariffs On India

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced reduced reciprocal tariffs on India from 25% to 18%, following a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump announced the bilateral trade agreement in a post on Truth Social, ending months of speculation and tussling between the two nations over tariffs, and marking a new beginning in their economic partnership.

In return, India has committed to eliminating its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products. "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi, and as per his request, we agreed to a trade deal between the United States and India," Trump said in a social media post.

PM on trade deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, following the call with Donald Trump, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" today and said when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits people of the two countries and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

In a post on X, PM Modi also said that President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity and India fully supports his efforts for peace.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," he said.

"When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.

PM Modi said he looks forward to working closely with President Trump "to take our partnership to unprecedented heights".

What Trump had stated

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump referred to his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Trump said PM Modi was one of his greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country. The US President also said PM Modi and he are two people that get things done.

"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said in his post.

"He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!