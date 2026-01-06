Big Win For Hindu Devotees: Madras HC says Temple Devasthanam Must Light The Lamp At Deepathoon | Image: Republic

In a major relief to Hindu devotees, the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the right to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop the sacred Thiruparankundram hillock, rejecting fears of law and order issues and strongly pulling up the state and temple authorities for their objection.

Pronouncing the verdict, a Division Bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan said the practice of lighting the Deepam at an elevated place is meant for all Hindu devotees to witness and found no plausible reason for the temple management to deny the request.

The court termed as “ridiculous and hard to believe” the state’s apprehension that lighting the lamp on temple land would disturb public peace. It also criticised the “mischievous submission” that the stone pillar belonged to a dargah, observing that such claims only deepen mistrust between communities.

Calling the fear of communal disturbance an “imaginary ghost created conveniently”, the Bench ruled that the Temple Devasthanam must light the lamp at Deepathoon, bringing an end to the long-running controversy.

Additional directions by the court:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may impose conditions to preserve the monument

No members of the public shall accompany temple authorities during the lighting of the Deepam

The District Collector shall supervise the event

The court disposed of all appeals on these terms.

